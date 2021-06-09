PicMagic Tools is very handy solution packed with tons of features. You can do almost all basic activities related to image editing. This tool also comes handy when you need to perform actions on multiple photos in windows. It can compress images in very low size and good quality, resize images with multiple options, convert images into different image types, rotate multiple images, resize image into social media or business media formats, de-noise images, organize images as date taken/created or by year/month/date and convert Raw images to JPG. It has a very easy user interface and a preview option for image rotation.

