Quote Redesign for "Apricot Insurance"

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Apricot exists in the insurance market since 2011, in 2020 the company turned to us to conduct a UX Audit of the Checkout process and create a Redesign. The main task of the redesign was to increase sales of related products when applying for car insurance and raise the average bill.
We are glad to show you how the final design looks!
Like it? Don't forget to follow Axicube!
You can also find us here:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook
May the Force of UI/UX be with you!