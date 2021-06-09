Google Material You (Android 12) - UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
At the Google I/O 2021, Material You was announced that allows the users to be the co designers and takes the customisation of their devices to the next level. This is currently available in Android 12 and has rolled out for a few devices and is currently in Beta.
I’ve created a UI kit with most of the screens in #adobexd The screens are all in vector and I’ve attached the assets too. Download this now!
Download here: https://znap.link/sachinkamath