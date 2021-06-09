Sergey Voitkus

Pickatale - SaaS Web App Design

Sergey Voitkus
Sergey Voitkus
  • Save
Pickatale - SaaS Web App Design service networling software web saas app ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi👋

Pickatale is a free reading tool for teachers and young learners.

A unique library of amazing reading books with different levels helps boost student reading confidence from admission to grade 6 and makes reading fun!

Have a great day mates! 

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Sergey Voitkus
Sergey Voitkus

More by Sergey Voitkus

View profile
    • Like