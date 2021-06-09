A logo created for a burgeria.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was made to add to my portfolio. I had ideas where i wanted the logo to be expressed either as a burger or components of it. So after about 8 iterations, I came up with this