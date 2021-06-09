Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ajmal Aksar

A logo created for a burgeria.

Ajmal Aksar
Ajmal Aksar
A logo created for a burgeria.
This was made to add to my portfolio. I had ideas where i wanted the logo to be expressed either as a burger or components of it. So after about 8 iterations, I came up with this

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Ajmal Aksar
Ajmal Aksar

