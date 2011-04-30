ELLIOTTCABLE

Similarity.

ELLIOTTCABLE
ELLIOTTCABLE
  • Save
Similarity. text javascript source code
Download color palette

(from: from-new.js @ fb19155, lines 200 ‒ 213)

These three functions are very, very similar in their purpose amongst the entire library and within this file; thus I arranged them to track very similarly when scrolling. This particular block stands out amongst the surrounding code for exactly this reason; their similarities to eachother.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 30, 2011
ELLIOTTCABLE
ELLIOTTCABLE

More by ELLIOTTCABLE

View profile
    • Like