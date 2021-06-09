Reijo Palmiste

Arise, Pestilence

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Arise, Pestilence metal rust club knife torch mace 3d artist 3d art 3d artwork character design character history historic medieval isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Download color palette

A very much Chaos Space Marine-inspired look here, the Nurgle flavor ones. I'm too addicted to this type of material & light setup.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Reijo Palmiste
Reijo Palmiste
Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
Hire Me

More by Reijo Palmiste

View profile
    • Like