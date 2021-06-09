Victoria Dimitrova

Watercolor flowers

watercolor flowers floral painting illustration
Painting with watercolors is so relaxing! Last time I used these mediums was in elementary school and I was using one of those chalky palettes. Now, with professional art supplies, it's time to explore more and get better.

