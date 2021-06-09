Alek Manov

GrowthMentor UI Sign Up Screens

GrowthMentor UI Sign Up Screens web design web onboarding sigh up growth
  1. GrowthMentor UI Sign Up Screens.png
  2. Signup Screen A.png
  3. Signup Screen B.png
  4. Signup Screen C.png
  5. Signup Screen D.png
  6. Signup Screen E.png
  7. Signup Screen Single Step.png

Hi guys,

This is some exploration work on sign up screens we did for testing CR on signup page for GrowthMentor. The approach was 3 steps signup vs single step. Later we added a user screening survey upfront the payment gateway to improve personalised experience, so the user have a better starting point when he enters dashboard.

How do you solve/approach an on-boarding experience?

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
