James West

Daily Logo Challenge Day 6: Coffee Shop Logo

Daily Logo Challenge Day 6: Coffee Shop Logo poster coffee bean dailylogochallenge cartoon typography vector coffee mascot logo branding procreate illustration flat design
  1. The_Roasted_Bean_Dribbble.jpg
  2. Poster_Mock_Dribbble.jpg
  3. CoffeeCup_Mock.jpg

☕️ Day 6 of the #dailylogochallenge

✍🏼 Coffee Shop logo with company name ‘The Roasted Bean’

I had a bit of fun with this one, with a mascot style logo. Literally a roasting bean 😎

I’m attempting the Daily Logo Challenge - one a day for 50 days, I’ll use a prompt to create a logo and flex my design muscle 💪🏼

