Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
nur alam

Zubara Fort Qatar 3D model

nur alam
nur alam
  • Save
Zubara Fort Qatar 3D model 3dmodel lowpoly antique fortress towngate town tower castle medieval building landmark city cityscape architecture
Download color palette

Zubara Fort Qatar
Originally created with 3ds Max 2015 and rendered in V-Ray 3.0.

Total Poly Counts:
Poly Count = 8437
Vertex Count = 8228

https://www.turbosquid.com/3d-models/zubara-fort-qatar-3d-model-1729594

#Zubara #Qatar #medieval #castle #tower #town #towngate #fortress #building #historic #antique #lowpoly #fantasy #stone #rock #war #knight #Arab #Fort #Zubara Fort #3dmodel

nur alam
nur alam

More by nur alam

View profile
    • Like