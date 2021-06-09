Good for Sale
Get Started Quickly with Prebuilt Templates clean minimal design figmakit uxui readyui coded design html css bulma tailwind multipurpose bootstrap uikit uiblock theme figma freebie landingpage template web web template coded template typography
200+ bootstrap production ready UI blocks

200+ bootstrap production ready UI blocks

200+ Bootstrap UI blocks to create beautiful websites by copy-paste.
Speed up your website building process with our well crafted UI blocks.
Download figma file
🎉 Get Lifetime Access For $59 Only

Lifetime Access
🔥 200+ UI blocks (Figma+Bootstrap)
🔥 12 Premade Template (Figma+Bootstrap)
🔥 Copy-Paste Tool
🔥 Tailwindcss Version Coming Soon
🔥 Access to all future products

Free Access
🔥 200+ UI blocks (Figma file only)
🔥 12 Premade Template (Figma file only)
🔥 10 UI blocks (Bootstrap)

Production-ready assets for designer & developers
Hire Us

