Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rezha Aaron

Dynamik Digital Marketing Agency Web Design Concept

Rezha Aaron
Rezha Aaron
  • Save
Dynamik Digital Marketing Agency Web Design Concept gradient agency digital marketing modern design ui design uidesign hero section design webdesign web design landing page minimalist landingpage
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋

I want to share my design based on contest project that I did a few days ago.

Dynamik is a digital marketing agency based in Denmark and they want us the participants to create a new landing page concept that looks modern and matches their brand colors and logo.

You can see the detail mockup in my behance by clicking the link below :

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121156333/Dynamik-Landing-Page-Concept

Hope you enjoy! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!

Rezha Aaron
Rezha Aaron

More by Rezha Aaron

View profile
    • Like