Dynamik Digital Marketing Agency Web Design Concept

Hello everyone 👋
I want to share my design based on contest project that I did a few days ago.
Dynamik is a digital marketing agency based in Denmark and they want us the participants to create a new landing page concept that looks modern and matches their brand colors and logo.
You can see the detail mockup in my behance by clicking the link below :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121156333/Dynamik-Landing-Page-Concept
Hope you enjoy! 😉
Feel free to feedback and comment.
don't forget press "L" if love it.
Thanks!