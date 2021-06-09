Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
nur alam

Al Koot Fort 3D Model Qatar

Al Koot Fort 3D Model Qatar war 3dmodel lowpoly antique historic fortress towngate castle medieval building landmark city cityscape architecture
Al Koot Fort Qatar
Originally created with 3ds Max 2015 and rendered in V-Ray 3.0.

Total Poly Counts:
Poly Count = 5707
Vertex Count = 5824

https://www.turbosquid.com/3d-models/al-koot-fort-qatar-3d-model-1729645

#Al-Koot-Fort #Qatar #Doha #medieval #castle #tower #town #towngate #fortress #building #historic #antique #lowpoly #fantasy #stone #rock #war #knight #Arab #landmark

