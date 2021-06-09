Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Swagata Chakraborty

Review Sticker - A SaaS based website design.

The Review sticker is a SaaS based website that manages reviews across businesses. This delivers a seamless experience in collecting genuine feedback from the users and in a very creative and fun ways. Because of this tool the business does not have to think about back tracking anything but completely leave everything to this tool itself.

For full project idea please visit my Behance profile through the link given below :

https://www.behance.net/gallery/121141821/Review-Sticker-A-review-management-system/modules/689271963

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
