nur alam

Rockefeller Center Building Complex

nur alam
nur alam
  • Save
Rockefeller Center Building Complex usa manhattan structure tower city new york building brooklyn nyc landmark cityscape 3d architecture
Download color palette

Rockefeller Center Building Complex
Originally created with 3ds Max 2015 and rendered in V-Ray 3.0.

Total Poly Counts:
Poly Count = 3224938
Vertex Count = 3665216

https://www.turbosquid.com/3d-models/3d-rockefeller-center-building-complex-1729604

#Rockefeller-Center #Simon #Radio-City #Comcast #Building #City #commercial #skyscrapers #low-poly #tower #structure #architecture #usa #nyc #manhattan #Newyork

nur alam
nur alam

More by nur alam

View profile
    • Like