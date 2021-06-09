Bolden Ventures 3.0, redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Introduce our new big project - Redesign Bolden Ventures website.
Bolden Ventures is a collective of forward-thinking individuals with one mission; to build infrastructure for the future, based on altruistic values and genuine morals. We thrive on being uniquely different from the status quo and work tirelessly with our partners to help shift the paradigm that will forever alter society.
By decentralizing, we get rid of any constraints in our pursuit for innovation; by creating, we're taking steps towards improving lives through creative initiatives; finally revolutionizing means never settling until every inch is redefined.
Behance case
Live
Author: ArtemiyLebedev
Credits: Jonah Bolden
