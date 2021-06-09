Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Heyy.....
This is sample Restaurant Landing Page UI design created by using Adobe XD and Photoshop. With clickable Menus on the right.
Its interactive page...you can change the dish by clicking on the menu at right with slider and Ease in out animation effect...