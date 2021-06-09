Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Nimba Nature Cure

The Path of Wellness Travellers to Health Retreats

Nimba Nature Cure
Nimba Nature Cure
  • Save
The Path of Wellness Travellers to Health Retreats covid-19 coronavirus immunity immunity system yoga and meditation ayurveda wellness naturopathy centres healing system
Download color palette

In the inclination to be a globetrotter and explore the world, we often forget to explore our inner selves. That is possibly the reason why it is peculiar to hear the two words “wellness” and “travelling” together. However, the changing times and the craving for a deeper realisation of one’s inner self has brought people to a platform where wellness travelling has become prominently well-recognised. The Wellness Tourism Association defines wellness travel as “travel that allows the traveller to maintain, enhance or kick-start a healthy lifestyle, and support or increase one’s sense of wellbeing.”

Whether the intention behind wellness travelling is to maintain a routine of fitness and healthy living away from the mundaneness of the regular life or to hunt for proactive betterment of health and getting rid of ailments, the visitors for these wellness vacations are increasing by the day and the health retreats are not complaining.

https://nimba.in/the-path-of-wellness-travellers-to-health-retreats/

Nimba Nature Cure
Nimba Nature Cure

More by Nimba Nature Cure

View profile
    • Like