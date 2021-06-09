Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Laurens Almekinders

Logo Confair

Logo Confair graphic design typography typogra aviation circle blue logo
Confair is a recruiter in the aviation industry.

The logo stands for:
- Connection - connecting people
- Circle - sustainable partnership
- Fingerprint - personal approach
- Radar - locate and set course
- Maze - confair helps to find the way
- Propeller

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
