Conquer Every Musculoskeletal Problem with Nimba

Merriam Webster defines ergonomics as “an applied science concerned with designing and arranging things people use so that the people and things interact most efficiently and safely.” It is also known as biotechnology, human engineering, human factors

The development of a civilisation is not a coincidence. When you pause to look at your surroundings, you will notice that every little man-made item is designed to fit the needs of a person perfectly. This ranges from the size of a cell phone, the handle of a mug, to the structure of a room. Every item crafted is backed by the formation as well as capabilities of the human body.

