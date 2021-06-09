Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oğuz Yağız Kara

Haystack: Group Details

Oğuz Yağız Kara
Oğuz Yağız Kara
Haystack: Group Details
  1. Haystack 3.png
  2. Profile (Group)_Overview.png

Hi Folks! ✌️🥳

Today I want to share with you the new Dashboard interface of Haystack, which is a great project.

My client contacted me because he wanted a new and modern interface. And of course I rolled up my sleeves. Thanks to a magic wand... Just kidding.

What was the my role:

- User Interface Design
- User Experience Design
- Interaction Design
- UX Research
- Hi-Fi Prototyping
- Product Research

Haystack is today’s modern employee intranet. The software helps companies connect their workforce by streamlining internal communications and forging employee connections.

Have a project to discuss? Say hey at:
oguzyagizkara@gmail.com
Follow Me On

Behance
Instagram

Oğuz Yağız Kara
Oğuz Yağız Kara
