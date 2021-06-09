Haystack: Group Details

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Folks! ✌️🥳
Today I want to share with you the new Dashboard interface of Haystack, which is a great project.
My client contacted me because he wanted a new and modern interface. And of course I rolled up my sleeves. Thanks to a magic wand... Just kidding.
What was the my role:
- User Interface Design
- User Experience Design
- Interaction Design
- UX Research
- Hi-Fi Prototyping
- Product Research
Haystack is today’s modern employee intranet. The software helps companies connect their workforce by streamlining internal communications and forging employee connections.
