Hands-free driving is just around the corner, but before it becomes an everyday reality on our roads, it needs to be tested and future-proofed for safety. With an autonomous driving simulation engine, the future is almost here!

Our team has designed and built an autonomous vehicle simulator that gives you an immersive virtual experience of real-world environments and provides cloud simulation for automated testing and validation.

Check out more information at https://www.intellias.com/ux-ui-design/

Author: https://dribbble.com/alex-prime