Home Insurance learning platform

Home Insurance learning platform interactive design adventure learn web design 3d animation
An accessible learning platform bringing to life the policy in an interactive and engaging way allowing staff to recall real world scenarios of home insurance policies.

Staff are guided through 11 rooms each with hotspots to explore policy details and case studies with animations. A quiz tests staff and unlocks the next module; gamifying the experience by rewarding staff with badges.

Co designed while at Intermarketing agency.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Freelance Digital Creative Director

