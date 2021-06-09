Home Insurance learning platform

Trending designs to inspire you
An accessible learning platform bringing to life the policy in an interactive and engaging way allowing staff to recall real world scenarios of home insurance policies.
Staff are guided through 11 rooms each with hotspots to explore policy details and case studies with animations. A quiz tests staff and unlocks the next module; gamifying the experience by rewarding staff with badges.
Co designed while at Intermarketing agency.