Corporate Deck | PPT | Presentation

Corporate Deck | PPT | Presentation
I came up with this deck when the brand I worked for wanted to elevate much of their presence to a whole new level.

While arriving at the design, I had to rethink the product (to be specific a SaaS) from scratch, carefully craft out the proposition and put them in a way that sounds convincing to some of the prominent corporates of India.

This was the onset of the overhaul that was later brought into entire line of services.

(Rights to logos are reserved with their respective owners. Names associated with companies are only for representative purposes)

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
