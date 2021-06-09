A Staycation of Holistic Well-being

In the chaotic times of COVID-19, all the plans are going kaput like a paper boat in heavy rains. Yet, the travel lovers are dearly clutching onto their plans, hoping that someone would magically invent a new vaccine and things would go back to normal soon. Well, what we know is that this is the new normal. But that does not mean that all the opportunities of a getaway are confined to #throwback posts or Instagram stories.

With the incessant dubiety that has been troubling travellers about international travel, the appetite for staycations is exponentially rising. A staycation essentially means spending time in one’s own country, more specifically in a huge space that is designed to provide the customers with relaxing activities and the serenity they have been longing for in the unprecedented times and the mundane lifestyle.

The hospitality industry has seen a gradual increase in sales and booking for staycations. So, if you are one of those who are looking for a truly relaxing getaway, Nimba Nature Cure Village is the perfect destination. We, at Nimba, are dedicated to providing our visitors with a transient experience where they get to channelise and reflect upon the energies towards healing and bettering health.

Our prime focus is to provide a serene and open space to our visitors where they experience holistic healing, both physically and mentally. Here, we strongly believe that every individual must spare time to heal and reconnect with self. And Nimba Nature Cure Village has a plethora of horizons that allow you to do just that.

For instance, you can practice yoga, avail therapeutic retreat benefits, eat clean, meditate, receive holistic treatment to cure anomalies or just unwind.

A green landscape, at our property, serenity, positivity and greenery dance to the rhythm of peacefulness and tranquillity. This ambience encourages every individual to explore the path of wellness under the guidance of our expert healers with an exemplary symphony of modern sciences, traditional practices and ancient wisdom.

Seek our wellness programmes for your holistic well-being with natural therapy treatments, or look for a solution to any hindrances in the purity of your body with the effectiveness of our Naturopathy plans, Nimba is your one-stop destination for a staycation that is brimming with calmness and wellness for your healthy body, mind and soul.

Give yourself an opportunity to look after your health and body. Surround yourself with beauty, greenery and positivity. Let mother nature’s treatments embrace you and rejuvenate you so you can turn into a healthier, happier human being. Welcome yourself to a world that allows you time to heal.

Welcome yourself to the world of Nimba.