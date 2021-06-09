Meditation App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there designheads!
Today we gonna present your personal portal into the world of eternal chill, relax, and mindfulness... Sounds like another marketing trick 🤪
Meet our design for a mental wellness app! It aims to help users regain the ability to chill the mind.
Simple as that: guided meditations, daily tracking of feelings, personal development plans and much more.
If you like the idea, the concept, and how we designed it - feel free to press L!
We would be happy to hear back from you about this project!
Interested to work with us? Drop us a line at e.odyntsov@spdload.com