SpdLoad

Meditation App Design

SpdLoad
SpdLoad
Hire Me
  • Save
Meditation App Design mobile app design mental health app design mental health app meditation app design meditation app health app mobile ui ui design
Download color palette
  1. Mental_health_shot_3.png
  2. Mental health_shot_2.mp4
  3. Mental health_shot_1.mp4

Hi there designheads!

Today we gonna present your personal portal into the world of eternal chill, relax, and mindfulness... Sounds like another marketing trick 🤪

Meet our design for a mental wellness app! It aims to help users regain the ability to chill the mind.

Simple as that: guided meditations, daily tracking of feelings, personal development plans and much more.

If you like the idea, the concept, and how we designed it - feel free to press L!
***
We would be happy to hear back from you about this project!
***
Interested to work with us? Drop us a line at e.odyntsov@spdload.com

SpdLoad
SpdLoad
We Design and Develop Apps for Startups from Scratch
Hire Me

More by SpdLoad

View profile
    • Like