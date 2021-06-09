Meditation App Design

Hi there designheads!

Today we gonna present your personal portal into the world of eternal chill, relax, and mindfulness... Sounds like another marketing trick 🤪

Meet our design for a mental wellness app! It aims to help users regain the ability to chill the mind.

Simple as that: guided meditations, daily tracking of feelings, personal development plans and much more.

If you like the idea, the concept, and how we designed it - feel free to press L!

***

We would be happy to hear back from you about this project!

***

Interested to work with us? Drop us a line at e.odyntsov@spdload.com