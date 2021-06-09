Andreas Pedersen

Out Of Office Goods - Logo System

At the end of last year I helped Juan re-brand his vintage clothing business. Though it does not have a brick and mortar location at this moment in time, with Juan focusing on flea markets around Brooklyn, we developed this brand system to future proof the business with that goal in mind. Saty tuned for more.

