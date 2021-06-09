Kevin Dukkon
🔧 App Settings

Hey all ✌🏼,

happy to share some screen designs out of the Done's app settings section.

Done! is an intelligent To-Do List. It lets you organize all your tasks and calendar events in one place. Create goals and track your progress.

Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
 — UX research
 — Product research
— Motion design
— Interaction design

