Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey all ✌🏼,
happy to share some screen designs out of the Done's app settings section.
Done! is an intelligent To-Do List. It lets you organize all your tasks and calendar events in one place. Create goals and track your progress.
Services we provided:
— User Interface design
— User Experience design
— Product design
— UX research
— Product research
— Motion design
— Interaction design
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email us at hello@fintory.com
Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of our shots and follow us on Dribbble.