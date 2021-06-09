Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Remote education mobile app

Mockup of a ux/ui design project about remote education.

More about the project down below.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121172887/Remote-learning-mobile-application?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
