All Courses Dashboard| Eduguru Landing Page

Virtual Learning has become the new normal and we want learners to have a seamless experience while using the product. Any edu tech landing page is designed to ease the work of the learner/user.

Here in this shot we have tried to create an unified dashboard design which included active courses and inactive courses that the user has taken up to study and evolve. With this tab we wish to remind the user on the remaining tasks and time limit on each of these.

