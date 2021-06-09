Nacar Space responsive design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey dribbble!
Nacar Digital Team with HR worked together to bring to the whole agency this internal website where we can find all all Nacar key tools and assets such as documents, manuals, upcoming events, brand assets and much more.
This shot shows the responsive design for mobile device of this website named Nacar Space 🚀
Stay tune for more shots! And share your feedback with us!
Credits to Magda Piqué , UX/UI Designer at Nacar.
Website | Instagram | Linkedin