Nacar Space responsive design

Nacar Space responsive design app ui illustration illustrator web ux vector design branding graphic design
Nacar Digital Team with HR worked together to bring to the whole agency this internal website where we can find all all Nacar key tools and assets such as documents, manuals, upcoming events, brand assets and much more.
This shot shows the responsive design for mobile device of this website named Nacar Space 🚀

Stay tune for more shots! And share your feedback with us!
Credits to Magda Piqué , UX/UI Designer at Nacar.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
