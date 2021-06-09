Cyberpunk Font

Trending designs to inspire you
CYBERPUNK is two fonts which helping to create hi-tech cyberpunk and gothic atmosphere and style.
It is good looking as header and as text both.
Use it in your projects in such areas as robots&androids, cyberpunk, hi-tech, future, virtual reality, space, army, games and many others.
------------------------------
Download here:
https://creativemarket.com/Sentavio/6215668-Cyberpunk-Technology-Gothic-Condense
------------------------------
Consists of two types:
- Regular
- Design (with cut edges - see the preview)
------------------------------
File includes:
- TTF: Cyberpunk, Cyberpunk-design
- OTF: Cyberpunk, Cyberpunk-design
- Web Font (eot, woff, woff2, svg)
------------------------------
IMHO it is best looking with Uppercase letters. Hope it will help to create a lot of great projects:)