Daily UI #4 "Confirmation"

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Not a fan of this color scheme, but I must admit it gives that happy vibes. The main font I used is called Brady Bunch Remastered. The one on the bottom is Arial. The 3D rings and candies are from Canva. Designed on Adobe XD.