Daily UI #4 "Confirmation"

Daily UI #4 "Confirmation" branding adobe xd web app ui design
Not a fan of this color scheme, but I must admit it gives that happy vibes. The main font I used is called Brady Bunch Remastered. The one on the bottom is Arial. The 3D rings and candies are from Canva. Designed on Adobe XD.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
