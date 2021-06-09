Alliance Animated Shot

Hello, folks 👋

‘GG WP,’ — that’s what you can hear from dedicated Dota 2 players after a fascinating game. And from the prominent esports organization Alliance after collaboration with us.

Alliance now has a brand new website and embedded merch store aiming at consolidating the experience of being a fan.

Read the full case on Hex’s blog

