hexagon.agency

Alliance Animated Shot

hexagon.agency
hexagon.agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hello, folks 👋

‘GG WP,’ — that’s what you can hear from dedicated Dota 2 players after a fascinating game. And from the prominent esports organization Alliance after collaboration with us.

Alliance now has a brand new website and embedded merch store aiming at consolidating the experience of being a fan.

Read the full case on Hex’s blog

Hex's other works | Hex's blog | Hex's website | Behance | Facebook | Instagram

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
hexagon.agency
hexagon.agency
is your swiss-knife partner for digital
Hire Us

More by hexagon.agency

View profile
    • Like