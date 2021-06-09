NEW: Isometrica 3D Constructor 🔥 🆕

Meet Isometrica!

Our new 3D illustration constructor with more than 380 shapes. Devices, objects, scenes, and rooms collected in one Figma library to create complex isometric illustrations in a couple of minutes. Don’t forget about the shadows that will make it look realistic 🙌 And of course, have a lot of fun 💥 🤪

🧱 Get Isometrica 3D Constructor

As usual, these illustrations are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

Want more illustrations in the same style? 🎨 Order custom Illustrations