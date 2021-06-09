NEW: Isometrica 3D Constructor 🔥 🆕

Trending designs to inspire you
Meet Isometrica!
Our new 3D illustration constructor with more than 380 shapes. Devices, objects, scenes, and rooms collected in one Figma library to create complex isometric illustrations in a couple of minutes. Don’t forget about the shadows that will make it look realistic 🙌 And of course, have a lot of fun 💥 🤪
🧱 Get Isometrica 3D Constructor
As usual, these illustrations are included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.
