Beelife Nutrition Logo

Beelife logo concept and mockup application. Do you like how I use the bee? This logo didn't win the competition, but I really like it, so I decided to add some mockups. I didn't put on them so much effort (it didn't win so i never create an identity for it), but I want to show how it could be. What do you think about it?