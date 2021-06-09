Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beelife Nutrition Logo

Beelife Nutrition Logo brand illustration graphic design designer illustrator graphics design branding logo
Beelife logo concept and mockup application. Do you like how I use the bee? This logo didn't win the competition, but I really like it, so I decided to add some mockups. I didn't put on them so much effort (it didn't win so i never create an identity for it), but I want to show how it could be. What do you think about it?

