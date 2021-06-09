Travel Booking System

Would you like to enjoy the world’s best marinas to stay?

Marina Reservation booking platform is in 4 languages and offers over 2500 marinas with full description of location, points of interest in marinas or in their immediate vicinity, information about the local habits, history, culture, cuisine, festivals, sports and others.

Professional designer's team of Academy Smart developed UI web interface and the new UX structure of the booking system. As a result, integrated changes attracted new marina owners from France as well as other countries, increased the berths and boats database for Marina Reservation, and the number of customers interested in the new facilities had also increased by 11%.

