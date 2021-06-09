Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chiara Hofmayer - Portfolio

Demo of the loading animation for the website of Chiara Hofmayer. Chiara is content creator from Germany and I helped her to Design & Build her new portfolio.

Live website coming soon.

Freelance Designer — Developer
    • Like