macOS Monterey Safari Mockup

macOS Monterey Safari Mockup browser figma wwdc21 monterey free mockup safari apple macos app ui web
Fully vector Safari Mockup from macOS Monterey. Light and Dark mode included.

Updates:
Added auto layout in tabs
Update thumbnail

https://www.figma.com/community/file/984057536478631995/macOS-Monterey-Safari-Mockup

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Product Designer 🖌 Frontend Engineer ⚡️
