Alisa Wonder

DailyUI Challenge 007 : Settings

Alisa Wonder
Alisa Wonder
  • Save
DailyUI Challenge 007 : Settings tutor daily 100 challenge dailyui 007 settings tutor app design app dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

My daily UI challenge (7/100 days).
Settings and profile settings page for the Tutor Finder App
Press "L" if you like it. <3
Hope you like it!
Available for crafting your ideas.

Alisa Wonder
Alisa Wonder

More by Alisa Wonder

View profile
    • Like