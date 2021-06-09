Viktar Milasheuski

Fethr loading animation

Viktar Milasheuski
Viktar Milasheuski
  • Save
Fethr loading animation identity icon animation logo animation motion graphics animation logodesign logod logo
Download color palette

Short loading animation I did for "Fethr" - new meeting app, which is about to launch in London. Can't wait to see it in action!
__
Looking for a logo animation?
Feel free to text me at any time.

Viktar Milasheuski
Viktar Milasheuski

More by Viktar Milasheuski

View profile
    • Like