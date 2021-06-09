Kinetix - Website Intro

Yoann Baunach
Kinetix is a new 3D animation tool for all the creative minds. The AI assisted tool speed up the animation process and enables 3D professionnals to focus on their work. We helped their team to shape their product and define their brand.

This is the concept intro to their website

Product owning : Théophile Bélivier
Design : Lucas Boilly , Yoann Baunach &  Antoine Bosque
Brand strategy : Bertrand Bénichou Theisen

