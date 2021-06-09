Liliana Vesela

Vector paper cut illustration | Winter postcard

postcard winter paper cut graphic design illustration
This is my vector illustration I made for winter. It can be used as a postcard or illustration to any winter related topic.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
