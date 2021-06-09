Edgar Muradovi

EDGAR ALLAN POE on LENORE’S grave

EDGAR ALLAN POE on LENORE’S grave cemetery old poem writer artist vector dark love book lenore edgar allan poe graphic design gothic art sketch illustration
I just decided to restyle the illustration by Abigail Larson.

