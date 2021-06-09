Nicholas Campos

Daily UI #020 - Location Tracker

Daily UI #020 - Location Tracker mobiledesign app delivery beer locationtracker ui challenge dailyuichallenge uidesign dailyui 020
Daily UI #020
Hey, everyone 👋
This is my #020 shot here on Dribbble. I really hope you like it.

Tool: Figma
Font: Rubik

portfolio: www.nicholascampos.de
email: nicholasvieiracampos@gmail.com

