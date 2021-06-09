Anna Kravchenya
Paralect

Venture Company landing page concept with illustration

Anna Kravchenya
Paralect
Anna Kravchenya for Paralect
Hire Us
  • Save
Venture Company landing page concept with illustration landing ux ui design vector illustration web land graphic design
Venture Company landing page concept with illustration landing ux ui design vector illustration web land graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.jpg
  2. Preview image 1648 x 1100 px.jpg

Hi everybody.
There is landing page concept with illustration which can attract new clients for company.
What do you think about this design? I’d love to see :wink: your opinion.
Don’t miss our latest posts — be sure to follow us!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Paralect
Paralect
Hire Us

More by Paralect

View profile
    • Like