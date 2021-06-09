Jamshid Tashpulatov

Elegant Dashboard UI Kit - Color variants

Jamshid Tashpulatov
Jamshid Tashpulatov
  • Save
Elegant Dashboard UI Kit - Color variants bootstrap elegant light dark panel admin uikit dashboard
Download color palette

Mix the color of the dashboard with your favorite colors😍

Website | Download

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Jamshid Tashpulatov
Jamshid Tashpulatov

More by Jamshid Tashpulatov

View profile
    • Like