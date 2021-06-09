Shopping App in CaMo UI Kit | 100+ Screens

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone 🤟,
Today I would like to share this Shopping App in my product CaMo UI Kit, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.
CaMo with over 100 well-invested, easy-to-edit and trendy screens that will make your project unique and unforgettable! 💎
🚀Available exclusively at UI8.
Press "L" to show me love ❤️
―
Follow CaDesign:
Our Marketplace | IG | BE