I will setup Facebook Pixel, Google Conversion/Remarketing

Are you ready to make marketing funnel, track audience journeys, and create remarketing list?

You need to set up Facebook pixel & events, Google Conversion Tracking Tag, Remarketing Tag from PPC platforms to set on the website for tracking user behaviors, building remarketing funnels & generating quality sales.

I will help to analyze & visualize reports from historical data to take decisions & actions about future strategies.

I will help to set up with Google Tag Manager:

✌ Product Clicks

✌ Facebook Business Manager

✌ Google Ads Conversion Tracking

✌ Google Goals and Event Tracking

✌ Video Tracking

✌ Form Submissions

✌ Phone Number Clicks

✌ Custom Events Tracking

✌ Facebook Pixel & Conversions

✌ Google Analytics

✌ Google Enhanced Ecommerce

I will use the following tools to setup:

☄ WordPress

☄ Custom Website

☄ Clickfunnels

☄ Lead pages

☄ Shopify

☄ Squarespace

☄ Wix

☄ Drupal

☄ Constant Contact

☄ Joomla

If you are using any other platform just let me know and I will make it work too.

If the available package description doesn’t cover all features - contact me personally, we always can discuss and together find a better solution for you!