I will setup Facebook Pixel, Google Conversion/Remarketing

Are you ready to make marketing funnel, track audience journeys, and create remarketing list?
You need to set up Facebook pixel & events, Google Conversion Tracking Tag, Remarketing Tag from PPC platforms to set on the website for tracking user behaviors, building remarketing funnels & generating quality sales.
I will help to analyze & visualize reports from historical data to take decisions & actions about future strategies.
I will help to set up with Google Tag Manager:
✌ Product Clicks
✌ Facebook Business Manager
✌ Google Ads Conversion Tracking
✌ Google Goals and Event Tracking
✌ Video Tracking
✌ Form Submissions
✌ Phone Number Clicks
✌ Custom Events Tracking
✌ Facebook Pixel & Conversions
✌ Google Analytics
✌ Google Enhanced Ecommerce
I will use the following tools to setup:
☄ WordPress
☄ Custom Website
☄ Clickfunnels
☄ Lead pages
☄ Shopify
☄ Squarespace
☄ Wix
☄ Drupal
☄ Constant Contact
☄ Joomla
If you are using any other platform just let me know and I will make it work too.
If the available package description doesn’t cover all features - contact me personally, we always can discuss and together find a better solution for you!